Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder attempted to sign Wolves captain Conor Coady

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed he tried to sign Wolves captain Conor Coady.

Wilder made a move for the defender at the end of his first season in charge of the Blades following promotion to the Championship in the summer of 2017 – shortly after Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment as Wolves manager.

Coady spent the 2013/14 campaign on loan with the Blades after being signed by Wilder’s predecessor David Weir. He was sold by Liverpool that summer to Huddersfield before joining Wolves a year later.

Ahead of the 27-year-old’s return to Bramall Lane on Wednesday when the two clubs meet in the Premier League, Wilder admitted he made an offer for Coady.

“They are well led by their skipper, someone who I really admire and tried to bring to Bramall Lane,” said Wilder.

“We tried to get him at the time Nuno landed and we were hoping he would try to sign a Portuguese centre-half, as they are the players who he knows well.

“But the boy from Liverpool, he carries himself so well and is a great captain.”

Wilder has hinted he may make changes against Wolves for what is a fourth game in 11 days for the Blades.

With John Fleck, John Lundstram (arm) and Luke Freeman out injured his options are limited, although he does have defender Jack O’Connell available again after his return from injury as a substitute at the weekend.

Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, Richairo Zivkovic, Phil Jagielka and Jack Rodwell are also options.

Wilder insists Rodwell has a chance to earn more minutes before the end of the season. The former Manchester City and Everton midfielder made his Premier League debut for the Blades in the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday as a second-half substitute.

It was only his second appearance since signing a six-month contract in January.

Wilder said: “It’s been difficult for Jack because of the performances of the team. Jack has been pushing, he plays as a sitting midfield player, he can also play on the right of a three, and his performances around the place have been good.

“There is an opportunity for him to play and he is in the thought process as well, which they all have to be to play and Jack has been good.”