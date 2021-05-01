Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 1 May, 12.30pm BST

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to keep their slim survival hopes alive when they take on Nottingham Forest in the penultimate round of Championship fixtures this weekend.

The Owls find themselves in a precarious position going into the weekend. Rotherham’s defeat by Brentford on Tuesday was good news for Darren Moore, who has been absent from the dugout of late after contracting pneumonia, but Wednesday are still up against it in their fight to stay up.

In truth, it has been an uphill battle for the Yorkshire outfit all season long. Wednesday began the season with a 12-point deduction, and although that was later reduced to six on appeal, they have occupied a place in the relegation zone for the vast majority of the campaign.

Moore is Wednesday’s third permanent manager of 2020/21, and with Wednesday four points adrift of safety ahead of this must-win game, the former Doncaster boss looks set to be competing in League One again next term. Defeat here would confirm the club’s demotion, and a draw may do the same if Derby avoid defeat by Swansea.

Nottingham Forest were themselves troubled by relegation fears earlier in the season, but Chris Hughton has now achieved his objective of keeping the East Midlanders in the second tier. Forest have lost only one of their last seven outings and have risen to 17th, with a 12-point cushion above the bottom three. Hughton will hope to be even more clear of the drop zone this time next term.

Wednesday will have to make do without Joost van Aken, Isaiah Brown, Cameron Dawson, Massimo Luongo, Dominic Iorfa and Moses Odubajo.

Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Joe Lolley, who will not return until next season. Harry Arter, who has endured an injury-hit season, will also miss the trip to Hillsborough.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

