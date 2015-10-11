Shelvey and Vardy set for England roles - Hodgson

England manager Roy Hodgson has strongly hinted he will start Jonjo Shelvey and Jamie Vardy in Monday's final Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania.

Victory would make it 10 wins from as many Group E matches for England, but key first-team players Wayne Rooney, Gary Cahill, Michael Carrick, James Milner and Joe Hart have not made the trip with a place in next year's tournament already secured.

Jack Butland has been confirmed as the starting goalkeeper in the absence of Hart, while Jagielka will play in central defence after being named captain for the tie.

Hodgson has now suggested Shelvey of Swansea City and Leicester City star Vardy can also expect to play in Vilnius.

"It is pretty obvious now I have named him captain that Phil Jagielka will take the place of Gary Cahill," he said.

"We have let James Milner go and at the moment in that central position in the midfield we are already without Michael Carrick who had to leave us through injury and Jack Wilshere who is injured, so I mention Jonjo Shelvey.

"Also of course Jamie Vardy came on the other night and we are looking probably to see him if not from the start then at least at some stage during the game.

"As usual I am not prepared to name the team, but there are a few names for people to go on. You won't be wrong if you mention those ones."

Hodgson is not expecting an easy game against Lithuania, who England defeated 4-0 in the reverse fixture in March.

He continued: "Like all opponents we respect Lithuania. They did very well to get a draw against Slovenia and we will face a very well-organised team.

"I know the surroundings as we played there against Vetra for Fulham a few years ago. It is a nice stadium.

"We are ready for the task and will do our level best to win. We have a very interesting team for Phil to lead out."