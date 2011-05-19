Shelvey sets sights on Liverpool starts

The 19-year-old midfielder, who joined the Reds from Charlton last summer, is determined to make the leap from promising youngster to regular starter.

“Parts of my game have improved since I left Charlton, that was obviously going to happen and I’ve bulked up from being in the gym. When I come back for pre-season I want to cement a first team place,” he told FourFourTwo.

The ambitious teenager outlined his targets for next season.

“I want to be seen as an important first team player. I think I can do that, the club thinks I can do that otherwise they wouldn’t have bought me. If given the chances, I will.”

Shelvey has made 14 appearances so far this season and, after sampling Anfield’s electric atmosphere, he is desperate for more.

"The atmosphere is unreal. I mean European nights are something special,” he said.

“When they’re singing You’ll Never Walk Alone it makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck – not that I’ve got much hair. It’s just something I can’t describe.

“You feel like you’ve taken a load of Pro Plus, it’s a joke. It is something you dream about as a little kid in the playground with your mates. To actually do it is just a dream come true.”

After a woeful start to the season under Roy Hodgson, new boss Kenny Dalglish has led a revitalised side to within touching distance of a Europa League place.

But if Shelvey is to play in Europe again next season then Liverpool will need to win their last game of the season at Aston Villa and hope that Tottenham Hotspur fail to beat Birmingham at White Hart Lane.

Shelvey joined Kaka, Nani and other top footballers for the launch of the adidas adiPower Predator. All the players took on a series of control-based challenges for the adidas "call the shots" event in front of hundreds of fans. Visit www.adidas.com/football for more information.