Sheringham issues Mourinho warning

Teddy Sheringham has warned Jose Mourinho "problems" await if he fails to guide Manchester United to silverware, but he remains confident the Portuguese manager will succeed.

Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal as the man in charge at Old Trafford ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

United have experienced a mixed start under the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss, as they seek to challenge for the title and secure Champions League qualification.

"It was always going to be a tough ask to change things around from last season," Sheringham told reporters.

"But it's a steady start, it's still early days from the Premier League anyway.

"I think Mourinho's got an aura about him that says he's going to succeed. I'm sure he will.

"I don't think there's a realistic aim when you're working for Manchester United. You're expected to win things, and if he doesn't win anything then there will be problems.

"Because winning things is what you expect when you're playing for the top club in the country."