Sheringham named Stevenage boss

Stevenage have confirmed that Teddy Sheringham is to take over as manager at the Lamex Stadium.

The League Two side, who reached the play-offs this season, confirmed on Wednesday that talks had begun with the former England international about replacing departing boss Graham Westley.

Sheringham enjoyed a glittering playing career and was part of Manchester United's treble winning team in the 1998-1999 season.

He also enjoyed spells with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Portsmouth and West Ham..

Sheringham has spent this season coaching West Ham's forwards, and received praised from manager Sam Allardyce for the work he had done in helping the team to lofty positions in the Premier League earlier this term.

And the club posted a fond farewell message on Twitter, which read: "West Ham United would like to wish attacking coach Teddy Sheringham all the very best in his new role as Stevenage manager.

"The Hammers would like to thank Teddy for his hard work and contribution to West Ham United during the 2014-15 season."