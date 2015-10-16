Sherwood bullish over Villa future

Tim Sherwood remains confident he can lead Aston Villa out of danger following a poor start to the campaign that has left them in the bottom three with only four points from eight Premier League matches.

Villa travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend to face champions Chelsea – who are only four points ahead of Villa – with Sherwood's position reported to be under threat.

However, the 46-year-old will not allow speculation regarding his own future to affect Villa's preparations and is convinced he has the quality to turn their fortunes around.

"I came here and did okay last season," he said. "I'm having a difficult period at the moment with results, but I'll get through it.

"Once I get through this period everyone is going to benefit, Aston Villa certainly will and Tim Sherwood will. I'll come through stronger."

Reports had suggested Sherwood has two games to save his job at Villa Park and, while he acknowledged Villa need points quickly, he denied those claims.

He added: "No one's spoken to me about two games. I am realistic enough to know I'm a manager and need to win matches and we haven't done that – if you don't you get sacked, that’s what happens.

"All I know is that I am the football manager and I take responsibility for the results. I am not hiding in the background, I'm standing up there in that rectangle at the front of the pitch taking the brunt of it. I take full responsibility for the results.

"Our objective this season was to stay in the Premier League, 100 per cent we will stay in the Premier League this season, I have full belief in that. Then we'll have reached our objective.

"At the moment I am under pressure, I realise that, but anyone who knows Tim Sherwood knows he can handle it."