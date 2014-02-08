Sherwood calls on Spurs to halt Everton charge

Both sides have designs on a top-four finish and are separated by just a point ahead of Sunday's meeting at White Hart Lane.

Everton, in fifth, hold the narrow advantage but were held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in November.

And Tottenham head coach Sherwood is hoping to blunt Martinez's charges again.

"It's been a change at Everton but the players seem to have picked it up and enjoy playing in a different system," Sherwood told the club's official website.

"Roberto Martinez has had a terrific start and it's up to us to try and halt their charge.

"They like to keep the ball and we have to make sure when they try to penetrate us in the attacking third that we get the ball back off them.

"Liverpool did it very successfully (a 4-0 win) recently, they showed the way."

Sherwood believes that the outcome will hinge on "personal battles" and has backed his players to prevail.

"I still maintain it's about individual players, not systems, and if there is a technical mismatch between teams, you should adjust accordingly," he added.

"But I don't think we have to adjust to Everton, they won't adjust to us and it will be down to whatever works on the day. If we win our personal battles, we'll come out on top."