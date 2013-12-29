Sherwood delighted with first Spurs home win

Roberto Soldado gave the Londoners a first-half lead with a 37th-minute penalty, before Mousa Dembele and Aaron Lennon secured Sherwood's first home win in charge.

The 44-year-old made five changes to the side held by West Brom on Thursday and was delighted with the effort shown by those players he had called on.

"I thought we were excellent from start to finish and I'm really pleased with the performance," he told Sky Sports.

"It's great to play well, to win the game and it could have been more. We're all delighted.

"It's all about winning, we didn't take all our chances but did enough to score some goals. It was important to get a home win, we haven't had one since October, so it was good to get that off our backs.

"It was a good performance and I'll take the three points, but we know there are tougher tasks to come and we'll wait for the big boys in the next two games."

Tottenham face Manchester United on Wednesday in the Premier League before a trip to Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on January 4.