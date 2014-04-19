Sherwood: I don't know best Spurs XI

Since replacing Andre Villas-Boas as Spurs boss in December, Sherwood has struggled for consistency and the London club head into the weekend seven points off the top four with four games to play.

Villas-Boas led Tottenham to their best points return in the Premier League last season, though it was only enough to finish fifth and the close-season saw huge upheaval as Gareth Bale's world-record departure funded a transfer splurge.

The likes of Erik Lamela, Paulinho, Roberto Soldado and Christian Eriksen arrived on big-money deals, but only the Denmark playmaker is beginning to establish himself in Sherwood's eyes.

When asked to name his best side, Sherwood replied: "I couldn't tell you and I don't know whether that's good or bad.

"I have assessed the players more than anyone. I could not tell you the best 11 players at Tottenham.

"They're are all so similar, much of a muchness regarding the same quality. I'm not sure there's any hierarchy or whether a player is like this good and that one is.

"Our two exceptions are the goalie (Hugo Lloris) and Emmanuel Adebayor. Christian Eriksen is getting that way inclined, you can't leave him out at the moment."