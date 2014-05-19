Sherwood insists he's had no Brighton talks

Oscar Garcia resigned from his post at the Amex Stadium last week, with some media reports suggesting that Sherwood, who parted company with Spurs on Tuesday after half a season in charge, was one of the leading contenders to take over.

However, the 45-year-old insists he has not held any talks with the Championship outfit.

"I have not spoken (to Brighton). I have not been offered the job," he told talkSPORT.

"I've heard a lot of rumours, but I'm happy to speak to any clubs. I want to stay in management.

"I want to see if the club suits me. What I don't want to do is go into a situation where in five months' time I'm out of a job again."

Tottenham opted to exercise a break clause in Sherwood's contract last week after finishing sixth in the Premier League.