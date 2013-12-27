Sherwood 'insulted' by stop-gap suggestions

The 44-year-old took temporary charge of first-team affairs at White Hart Lane last week following the dismissal of Andre Villas-Boas, who paid the price for an inconsistent campaign.

Sherwood oversaw a 3-2 victory at Southampton on Sunday in his first Premier League match in charge and was subsequently awarded a permanent deal until the end of next season.

Despite the relatively short length of the contract, Sherwood insists he is not merely filling in at Tottenham, although he concedes the pressure is on to win matches.

"I regard that (being thought of as a stop-gap option) as an insult, but it is only an insult if I go and win all the games," he said.

"What can we do? If we win all the games and someone else comes in and keeps it and brings someone else in after I've won the league, then I'm off to Real Madrid."

Sherwood's second top-flight fixture in charge saw Tottenham play out a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Thursday.

He added: "The fans will be disappointed, obviously. I understand that.

"We are at home and, with respect, against West Brom you should be winning."

Tottenham have the chance to get back to winning ways in their home fixture with Stoke City on Sunday.