Sherwood unsure of Tottenham future

The build-up to Monday's Premier League clash at White Hart Lane was dominated by more headlines about Sherwood's position after it was reported that he will be sacked at the end of the season.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has been strongly linked with the hotseat at the London club, but Sherwood - who only replaced Andre Villas-Boas in December - insisted before the clash with Gus Poyet's beleaguered side that it was "business as usual".

Tottenham then put a difficult day behind them by thrashing the Sunderland to move up to sixth in the table, with Emmanuel Adebayor scoring twice and Harry Kane, the outstanding Christian Eriksen and Gylfi Sigurdsson all on target.

Sherwood was again left to fend off more questions about his future after the game, stating that he had been given no assurances that he will still be in the job at the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

He told Sky Sports: "I'd rather talk about the game (than his future). I can't comment on anything about my employment, you'd have to ask my employers.

"I don't know if it (the speculation) does anyone any favours. You've just got to get on with it, all I was bothered about was setting the team out properly.

"My record has been very good, my record is second to none in the Premier League compared to any other manager that has been here."

Sherwood also stressed that he had not been told he must deliver UEFA Champions League football next season when he took the job.

He added: "There was never any pressure to get into the Champions League. I'm doing my best every game to get this team high up the league and I’ll do that until the end. We've got five games left and I think we can win all five."

Monday's victory leaves Tottenham five points behind London rivals Arsenal, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.