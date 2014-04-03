Sherwood wants Paulinho to prove himself

The 25-year-old Brazil midfielder has this week vented his frustration at being used as a squad player under Sherwood, as well as revealing that he is struggling to master English.

With the World Cup in his homeland looming large on the horizon, Paulinho knows that time is running out to force his way into the Brazil squad.

Sherwood, though, has insisted that the close-season signing from Corinthians is in control of his own World Cup fate if he works hard to get back into the Tottenham side.

"I pick players on what they are doing in training, not on reputations and price tags," said the Tottenham coach in quotes reported by the Daily Mail.

"I can't be worrying if the Brazil national manager wants him to play every week.

"I am going to do what is best for Tottenham, not any national manager.

"He knows if he trains well and plays well, he stays in the side."

Paulinho has made 24 Premier League appearances in 2013-14, scoring four goals.

Like the player himself, Sherwood has conceded that Paulinho is struggling to settle at White Hart Lane – on and off the pitch.

He added: "He's come here from another country and the language has been a problem for him.

"Also settling into the Premier League, it's a different game from what he has been used to.

"It’s very fast with no respite and we play a completely different way to the Brazil team and the team he has come from.

"He won't find any Premier League team similar to what he has been used to. But he trains well and wants to be a success."