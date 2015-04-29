Sherwood wants Vlaar to stay

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood said there is still time for out-of-contract defender Ron Vlaar to sign a new deal.

Vlaar is available on a free transfer once the 2014-15 season comes to an end, and while the 30-year-old Dutchman has hinted at prolonging his stay, thanks to Sherwood, no extension appears forthcoming.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the veteran, due to Vlaar's links with manager Louis van Gaal and the Netherlands national team.

But Sherwood, who guided Villa to next month's FA Cup final against Arsenal, said Vlaar "has got every opportunity to stay" at Villa Park.

"Once he's on the pitch he's in the shop window so I want to make sure I keep him in that shop window, not only for his benefit but for the benefit of the football club because Ron Vlaar on the pitch will enhance us," Sherwood added.

"I want to make sure I keep him on that pitch. I'm sure he wants to stay there as well.

"If there's a contract decision to be made, whether he stays at this club or joins somewhere else, we're going to make an adult decision.

"Ron is a man of a lot of experience now and I'm sure we will have a quite honest and frank decision to make."