Shocking penalty shoot-out stat highlights Claudio Bravo's Man City woe

Claudio Bravo made as many saves in Chile's Confederations Cup penalty shoot-out win against Portugal as he did in 2017 for Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Chile goalkeeper was his country's hero on Wednesday when he kept out spot-kicks from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani in Kazan, Juan Antonio Pizzi's side winning 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Bravo's exploits in the shoot-out put his side through to Sunday's final in Saint Petersburg, where they will meet Germany or Mexico.

But an astonishing statistic also highlighted how tough he found life in his debut season at City, with the three penalty saves he made matching his top-flight club total for the calendar year.

Faced penalties, saved penalties.Tonight belongs to Claudio Bravo! June 28, 2017

Bravo, 34, faced 11 league shots on target in 2017 and saved only three, conceding the remaining eight.

After a poor first campaign in England, the former Barcelona goalkeeper is now expected to serve as a back-up for City after they signed Ederson for €40million from Benfica.

6 - Claudio Bravo made six saves against Portugal, three of them in the penalty shoot-out. Hero. June 28, 2017

"I don't think it's only chance," Bravo told reporters of his exploits against Portugal.

"I think you need to work a lot, you need to study your opponent. I think we played with our heads. We were quite tired at the end but playing with our heads as well as our hearts.

"I knew what I had to do. Of course, we're very happy because we've been able to stop the European champions. We were able to reach the final which is very important for us."