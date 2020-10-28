Shonga pens emotional farewell message to Pirates

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila striker Justin Shonga has penned a heartfelt farewell letter to Orlando Pirates after he was released by the club.

The 23-year-old was released from his contract at Pirates two weeks ago before joining newcomers TTM.

The Zambian international managed scored 16 goals and assisted a further 16 from 77 appearances across all competitions during his three years with the Buccaneers.

Shonga has since posted a heartfelt message to Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza and the rest of the Buccaneers family on his personal Instagram account.

‘It’s with deep gratitude and utmost regret that I had to bid farewell to the Buccaneer family‚’ he said.

‘The love I felt from the fans is one I will fondly keep to heart and I hope in future we can still share moments together.

‘In everything we do we must be grateful‚ thanks to the chairman and the management team at Orlando Pirates Football Club for the opportunity granted to me.

‘Your support and encouragement during the difficult and good times were inseparable.

‘We’ll share nothing but all the good memories. May God bless you. Once and always Orlando Pirates.’