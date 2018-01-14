Shoot them – Ferguson scathing of referees

Darren Ferguson called for referees to be shot as the frustrated Doncaster Rovers manager launched a scathing attack on the standard of officiating in League One.

Ferguson – the son of iconic former Manchester United boss Alex – was livid following Doncaster's 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday after he claimed his side were denied a "blatant penalty" in the closing stages.

And the 45-year-old took aim at referee Andy Haines and the standard of refereeing in England's third tier post-match.

"It's the most blatant penalty you'll ever see, there's nothing to think about," Ferguson said. "The defender has just pulled Andy Butler to the floor. The linesman can see it, he's stood looking right at it.

"It's the clearest penalty you'll see all season, and the goal is a clear foul, and the linesman is laughing at the end of the game about it. I think it's disgusting.

"The referees are part-time and the standard is appalling, their fitness levels are a disgrace, I've had enough of it."

Asked what the Football Association should do, Ferguson responded: "Shoot them, it would be a good idea.

"I have to shut my mouth and I have to make sure I'm being respectful, but when they're laughing at the end of the game saying 'it's my opinion and that's what counts', I think we've seen enough now."

Doncaster are 12th in League One, eight points adrift of the sixth and final play-off spot.