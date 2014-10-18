Sigurdsson aims to cap memorable week

The Icelander took centre stage for his country as they secured back-to-back Euro 2016 qualifying wins over Latvia and Netherlands, with Sigurdsson scoring three goals.

His double against the Dutch secured arguably the biggest victory in Iceland's history and Sigurdsson does not want to celebrations to end this weekend.

"It's been a very good week," he told the club's official website. "We picked up six points and beat Holland, which is probably the best result the Icelandic team has ever had.

"I managed to score three goals as well so I was really pleased.

"We knew it wouldn't be easy to beat Holland but we did that and it was fantastic - hopefully we can pick up a few more points and go all the way to France."

He added: "This is my best start to a season. I'm really enjoying my football, I'm playing most of the games and playing in my favoured position.

"I'd like to score a few more goals, but as long as the team is winning then it isn't too bad."

But the 25-year-old knows Swansea will be up against it at the Britannia Stadium, where the Welsh side have not won in the Premier League.

"It's probably one of the toughest away grounds you can go to," said Sigurdsson. "They (Stoke) are always physical, but they can play football too.

"The draw against Newcastle last time out was disappointing so hopefully we can bounce back from that on Sunday."