Sigurdsson: Guidolin deserves Swansea job

Gylfi Sigurdsson has put calls for Swansea City to re-appoint Brendan Rodgers as manager on hold after backing Francesco Guidolin to take the job on a permanent basis.

The Icelandic midfielder worked under Rodgers in his first stint at Swansea, and the former Liverpool manager has been heavily linked with the post at Liberty Stadium since his removal from Anfield.

Guidolin was appointed as interim manager with the potential to take the job on long term following the sacking of Garry Monk and the interim appointment of Alan Curtis, overseeing a complete upheaval of the club's results.

The formerly relegation-threatened side now enjoy relative safety with 40 points - 13 clear of 18th placed Sunderland - and Sigurdsson has called for Guidolin to get the job on a full-time basis after their latest triumph - a 1-0 win over reigning champions Chelsea.

"When results are going our way it looks really good for the manager, for the chairman who made the decision to change things and for the players," he said.

"That's the way it is when things are going your way.

"He [Guidolin] has brought his own ideas and is very organised being Italian. He likes a clean sheet, that's for sure. Things just seem easier when you build up a bit of a points gap."

Sigurdsson, who scored the only goal of the game against Chelsea, said the win was vital.

"It was a very important win as we don't have many home games left. We knew we had to get something out of the game and getting the three points is a massive bonus," said Sigurdsson.

"It's a big relief and everyone is delighted and happy to get the 40 points. Hopefully that's enough but we're very happy to finally hit that mark.

"It has been a strange season. We started it very well in the first few games then kind of hit rock bottom through October and November."