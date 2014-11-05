Sigurdsson: Spurs hasty in sacking Sherwood

Sherwood lasted just five months of a one-and-a-half-year contract, having initially stepped into the breach following Andre Villas-Boas’ ousting last December.

The 45-year-old, who made more than 100 appearances for Spurs from 1999-2003, enjoyed a 50% win percentage during his stint in the White Hart Lane hotseat, winning 14 and drawing four of 28 matches in charge of the Lilywhites.

And Sigurdsson, whose two-year tenure at Tottenham also ended in the close-season as he returned to Swansea City, believes Sherwood would have prospered had he been allowed to see out the rest of his contract.

He's a good manager. I really enjoyed playing under him. It's a shame he didn't stay there for longer

Speaking exclusively in the December 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, available in shops and on iPad now, the Iceland star says: "He's a good manager. I really enjoyed playing under him. It's a shame he didn't get the job and stay there for longer. The way he talks about the club and the way he feels about it, I'm sure he would have done well.

"There were a lot of changes during my time there. I had three managers and a lot of players came in and went out again.

"Hopefully they can get some stability back into the club and can get some success there in the next couple of seasons."

