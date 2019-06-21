Liverpool and Barcelona register interest in 11-goal striker from French second tier

According to Portuguese reports (via The Independent), Liverpool have entered the race for Wamangituka.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in the Congolese striker.

Wamangituka scored 11 goals in 32 games in Ligue 2 last season.

Paris FC narrowly missed out on promotion, losing in the play-offs to Lens.

But the 19-year-old has caught the eye of Liverpool, who reportedly sent scouts to watch him play.

Liverpool are seeking striking reinforcements following the departure of Daniel Sturridge at the expiry of his contract.

