Silva keen to emulate Maldini's longevity

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva hopes to emulate his idol Paolo Maldini by playing until he is 40.

At 32, Silva is already a Serie A champion and winner of four Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

But the Brazil international has no intention of stopping there, instead seeking to match his former team-mate Maldini. The AC Milan and Italy great retired in 2009.

"I hope to play up to 40," Silva told Canal Football Club.

"One of my idols at AC Milan, Paolo Maldini, has managed to do it. I had the chance to play with him [in] the last six months of his career.

"I saw how he was investing. I will follow his path and my body will tell me if I am able."

Silva is contracted to PSG until June 2017 and the defender has been linked with a Milan return.