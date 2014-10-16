Silva out of Lens clash despite Blanc claims

Head coach Blanc said in his press conference on Thursday that the PSG captain, who has not played since picking up a hamstring injury in a friendly with Napoli in August, was available to feature in Friday's game at the Stade de France after returning to training.

Despite those assertions, the Brazil skipper is not listed in PSG's squad for the meeting in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis, where Blanc's men will be the nominal visitors.

Silva's omission leaves PSG with Zoumana Camara as their only fit recognised centre-back due to injuries to David Luiz and Marquinhos.

On-loan Toulouse right-back Serge Aurier, who has the ability to play across the back four, is the most likely candidate to play alongside Camara at the heart of the defence.

PSG head into the game on a run of four draws in their last five Ligue 1 games, with the defending champions seven points behind leaders and arch rivals Marseille.