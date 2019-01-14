Silva set for Manchester City record as Jesus starts against Wolves

David Silva is set to break a Manchester City record after being named captain for Monday's Premier League game at home to Wolves.

The midfielder will make his 267th Premier League appearance for the champions, surpassing the club record previously held by goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Pep Guardiola has also selected Gabriel Jesus in attack after the Brazil striker returned to form with a four-goal haul in City's 9-0 EFL Cup semi-final thrashing of Burton Albion.

Sergio Aguero, who has been suffering from illness, is on the bench, with City's all-time leading scorer joined among the substitutes by Kevin De Bruyne.

City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus Subs | Muric, Gündogan, Agüero, De Bruyne, Delph, Mahrez, Otamendi

With Benjamin Mendy still sidelined by a knee injury, Danilo starts at left-back with John Stones partnering Aymeric Laporte in the heart of defence and Kyle Walker on the right. Vincent Kompany is not included in the squad.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes two changes to the side that beat Liverpool 2-1 in the FA Cup, with Rui Patricio restored in goal and Matt Doherty returning on the right side of the defence.