Simeone and Mourinho are killing football - Ben Arfa takes aim at star coaches and Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain forward Hatem Ben Arfa has hit out at Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho, claiming their styles of play are "killing football", while branding Cristiano Ronaldo as "predictable".

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone and Manchester United boss Mourinho have both enjoyed success in domestic competitions with approaches built on defensive organisation.

However, France international Ben Arfa believes the way they set up their sides is "not in the essence of football".

"Many coaches are convinced to invent football on the pretext that they are looking for a system to block the opponent," Ben Arfa told France Football. "But this is not in the essence of football, with Mourinho and Simeone.

"It is the antithesis of [former Ajax and Barcelona coach Johan] Cruyff and his freedom, and with them there is no longer room for pleasure.

"There is no more spectacle, to the point that football interests me much less. I do not find pleasure watching matches. Even in Ligue 1, we kill football."

And Ben Arfa also criticised Ronaldo, adding that he does not enjoy watching Real Madrid's four-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, he does not give me any emotion," the former Nice man said. "He is predictable."