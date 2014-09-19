Simeone: Confidence high at Atletico Madrid

The Spanish champions secured bragging rights against city rivals Real Madrid courtesy of goals Tiago and Arda Turan but Simeone's side were beaten by Olympiacos in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Atleti now revert their attention to domestic matters and maintaining the unbeaten start to their title defence.

Despite their midweek defeat in Athens, Simeone believes confidence remains high from the win over Real at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think after winning against Real the team's confidence will be high," he said on Friday.

"We will play in front of our fans again, against a very difficult rival who will make things difficult for us. We are looking forward to a good performance.

"This beginning of season will be difficult as there are many games to play."

Simeone, who must do without Mario Mandzukic after the Croatian striker broke his nose in Greece, recently moved past 1000 days in charge of the club.

The Argentinian has won silverware including La Liga, the UEFA Europa League and the Copa del Rey while in charge and explained he was not surprised to still be with the club.

"To be honest I didn't count on it but I'm not surprised I've been around the last 1000 days," he added.

"The moment I arrived here I was as excited about this project as I am right now. I don't really stop and I enjoy everything we achieve."