Simeone hints at Atletico squad rotation

Ahead of Wednesday's clash with Granada, Atletico sit level on points with neighbours Real Madrid at the top of the table and one ahead of third-placed Barcelona.

With a first title since 1996 firmly in sight, Simeone will look to rotate and rest players accordingly to deal with a run-in that also involves at least two matches in the UEFA Champions League.

"We only aspire to be competitive in each match. At this end of season, all the players are essential. We have to look for the best alternatives to play each match, which are three days apart," he said.

"I have faith in all the guys that have trained and are waiting for their opportunity. When I deem it necessary to make them play, I won't hesitate. We need them and they have been long expecting it."

Simeone has not been afraid to experiment in attack, with David Villa and Raul Garcia having been utilised alongside or behind Diego Costa.

"With Raul, because of his nature, we have a midfielder who plays more centred and arrives better to the box," Simeone added.

"David Villa is closer to the forward figure we all know, with better results in short distances, and it obviously makes us work differently."