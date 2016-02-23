Simeone pinpoints Guardado as PSV threat

Diego Simeone has highlighted winger Andres Guardado as PSV's main threat ahead of Atletico Madrid's trip to Eindhoven in the Champions League.

The Spanish side will contest the first leg of the last-16 tie against PSV on Wednesday having topped Group C, while Philip Cocu's men progressed ahead of Manchester United and CSKA Moscow in Group B.

Mexican winger Guardado was expected to miss the first leg with a hamstring problem, but is now set to feature and Simeone believes the former Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia player will be key for the home side.

"We always try to look at the match and the characteristics of the rival," said Simeone, who has Augusto Fernandez fit again after a knee injury. "Guardado is at a very important moment because of his experience. He makes very good diagonals from the wings inwards and we must pay close attention.

"We are playing against a very offensive team with a great group work. They are good at set pieces, have players with good finishing skills and also a collective game. But we feel hopeful and strong to play the Champions League."

Both sides sit second in their respective leagues, with PSV trailing Ajax by a point, while Atletico Madrid fell further off Barcelona's pace in La Liga with a 0-0 draw against Villarreal at the weekend.

Simeone feels Atleti and PSV will take confidence from their domestic fortunes, adding: "We are going through a good moment. We have won two matches this month and drew against Villarreal. It's a time of complicated matches, especially because of the different teams we're playing against. All have different characteristics.

"PSV are competing well with Ajax, their players have renewed enthusiasm no matter what has happened earlier in the season. It will be a match with intensity and speed. We want to take the match to a place in which we are comfortable."