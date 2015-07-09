Simeone reunion delights Vietto

Luciano Vietto is confident Diego Simeone is the right man to get the best out of him after being presented as an Atletico Madrid player on Thursday.

The Argentine forward completed his switch from Villarreal on Tuesday after hitting 20 goals in his maiden season at El Madrigal last term.

With the departure of Mario Mandzukic, Vietto will form part of a new-look attack at the Vicente Calderon alongside fellow new signing Jackson Martinez.

Having played under Simeone before at Racing Club, Vietto is convinced Simeone has all the attributes to help him, and Atletico, enjoy plenty of success in 2015-16.

"It is true that he [Simeone] knows me because he gave me my debut in Argentina [with Racing Club].

"As I reviewed the interest, that made me want to come and be reunited with him.

"I have many things to learn and I think that he is the best coach in order to get the most out of me. I will do my upmost, with the help of my team-mates, to integrate with the group soon."