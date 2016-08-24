Sion in talks to sign Liverpool outcast Balotelli, claims club president

Sion president Christian Constantin has claimed that his side are in talks to sign Mario Balotelli from Liverpool.

The Italy international has been training with the youth sides at Anfield after being informed by Jurgen Klopp that he is not in his plans for this season.

Moves back to Serie A with Bologna and Sassuolo have been suggested most recently, though the 26-year-old has yet to find a new club with just a week left of the transfer window.

However, Swiss Super League side Sion - who faced Liverpool in the group stages of last season's Europa League - have made contact over the prospect of taking Balotelli to Stade Tourbillon.

"I can confirm that we're speaking, negotiations are underway," Constantin told ticinonews.ch. "Of course, I can't say now if it will be successful or not."

Sion are reported to be keen to sign a new striker before the end of the transfer market, with star forward Moussa Konate linked with a move to Hull City.

Balotelli spent last season on loan with AC Milan, but scored just one goal in 20 Serie A appearances.