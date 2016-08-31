Sirigu excited by Sevilla switch

Salvatore Sirigu has no doubts he can seamlessly fit into Jorge Sampaoli's style of play at Sevilla after completing his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian goalkeeper signed his temporary move to LaLiga on Wednesday after falling behind Kevin Trapp in the pecking order at PSG, the 29-year-old only making 12 in all competitions last season.

Sirigu will have to battle Sergio Rico for the starting spot at Sevilla after becoming their 10th signing for the 2016-17 campaign.

After speaking to PSG coach and former Sevilla boss Unai Emery, Sirigu had no hesitation in making the move to Spain, and he believes Sampaoli's philosophy will suit him well.

"Sevilla can give me many good things," he told a media conference. "At my age it is important to play all the time.

"I'm happy with Sampaoli's game style and all the players have to be ready to play with this system.

"I like to play with the feet. I'm used to playing this style with [former Italy boss Antonio] Conte with the national team.

"I want to do my best on the pitch for me and for my team to help in LaLiga and Champions League."