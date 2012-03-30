Sirigu: Expectations weighing on PSG

There are too many expectations weighing on big-spending Paris Saint-Germain, goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu said on Friday.

Second-placed Paris, who have drawn their last two league matches, could claim back the Ligue 1 top spot when they travel to lowly Nancy on Saturday while leaders Montpellier's clash against Marseille has been postponed to April 11.

"Everybody expects us to win 3-0 or 4-0 every weekend. But when I landed here, nobody told me that our goal was to clinch the title immediately," Italy keeper Sirigu told daily L'Equipe. "The teams we face are extremely motivated."

Paris are on 60 points from 29 games and trail Montpellier on goal difference. Nancy are 12th on 33 points after winning their last two home matches against Montpellier and Olympique Lyon.

Champions Lille, third on 53 points, will be without injured centre-back Aurelien Chedjou when they host fourth-placed Toulouse on Sunday.

Chedjou left the pitch after five minutes last weekend at Evian Thonon Gaillard and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury.

Lille, who occupy the Champions League play-off-round berth, are three points ahead of Toulouse.

Olympique Lyon have to admit the Ligue 1 title is now out of reach and focus on clinching third place, full-back Anthony Reveillere said.

"As we are competitors, it is not easy to figure out we won't win the title. We fight for the third spot, which is not a trophy but it is crucial for the club," the France defender told the club website.

Lyon, fifth on 49 points, four behind Lille, travel to Stade Rennes, seventh on 44 points, on Sunday.

Stade Rennes are without centre-back and captain Kader Mangane who underwent ankle surgery last week and is out for the rest of season.

Saint-Etienne will reshuffle their defence when they entertain strugglers Nice on Saturday as they are missing four regular players.

Centre-half Jean-Pascal Mignot is banned for two games after being sent off last weekend, full-back Kurt Zouma is out with a knee injury and defensive midfielders Jeremy Clement and Fabien Lemoine are also sidelined through injuries.

"Some others players will have the opportunity to play, maybe in unusual positions. The team will have a new look," coach Christophe Galtier told the club website.

Saint-Etienne are on 46 points, seven adrift of Lille. Nice lie 18th in the 20-club table on 28 points, one from safety.