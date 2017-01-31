Sirigu makes Osasuna loan switch

LaLiga strugglers Osasuna have signed Salvatore Sirigu on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, bringing his temporary spell with Sevilla to an end.

The Italy international made only two league appearances for Jorge Sampaoli's side after joining on loan in August, with Sergio Rico the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

He had agreed a deal until the end of the season, but has now switched to 19th-placed Osasuna for the same duration.

Osasuna – who have used Nauzet Perez, Mario and Alvaro Fernandez in goal this season – have recorded only one top-flight victory in 2016-17, leaving Petar Vasiljevic's men eight points adrift of safety ahead of Sunday's trip to Real Sociedad.

Sirigu joined PSG from Palermo in July 2011 and helped the club to win four Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France crowns and the Coupe de la Ligue on three occasions.