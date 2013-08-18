Sirigu wary of Ajaccio threat

The goalkeeper was an integral part of the side that earned PSG their first league title in 19 years in May, but that incredible season still saw them struggle against their Corsican counterparts.

Both outings between the two ended in goalless draws, though the good results did not typify Ajaccio’s season as they finished just two points shy of relegation.

That is not something that Sirigu will consider though, claiming he will not underestimate Fabrizio Ravanelli's men as his team hunt down their first three points of the season after a draw against Montpellier last week.

"First of all, I don't think it will be any easier than the game against Montpellier, even if, on paper, Ajaccio's team isn't as good," the 26-year-old told the club's official website.

"They gave us a real run for our money last season. We have to have respect for them because they are one of the few teams we didn't beat last season."

Sirigu is also determined to put on a show in PSG's first home game of the season, after a slow start last time out that saw 2012 champions Montpellier take the lead after just 10 minutes through Remy Cabella.

"Our aim is to start every match strongly. Against Montpellier, it's true that we struggled in the opening minutes," he added.

"Now we have to concentrate on not letting that happen again."