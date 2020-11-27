Sirino reveals he wants to leave Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino has revealed that he want to leave the defending Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions, according to reports.

The Uruguayan has been heavily linked to joining former coach Pitso Mosimane at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

However, Sirino has only made one appearances for the Brazilians so far this season after sustaining a hamstring injury during their defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 on 18 October 2020.

Sirino has since confirmed that his intention is to leave Sundowns if they accept an offer for him, with the PSL transfer window closing on 30 November.

‘It is my intention (to leave),’ Sirino told SoccerLaduma.

‘But it does not depend on me, but on Sundowns to accept the offer.’