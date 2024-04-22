Manchester United in talks with controversial midfielder over summer move: report

Manchester United want to bring in big stars this summer

Manchester United are in discussions with a midfielder unafraid of courting controversy over a summer move.

The Red Devils are primed for a huge transfer window under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. It's believed that the INEOS billionaire is looking to strengthen the spine of the team with new centre-backs and a backup for striker Rasmus Hojlund both touted among others.

And depth in midfield may be necessary, too, with Manchester United looking to sign the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Manchester United want to sign the perfect midfielder to complement Kobbie Mainoo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet CalcioMercato says that Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is on the radar for United over a free transfer this summer. This follows 90min's claim earlier this year that the club asked to be kept informed of Rabiot's intentions for his next move.

The Frenchman is out of contract this summer and regarded as a highly experienced star at the top of the game – but was described as “controversial” by the BBC when a previous move to Old Trafford was in the works two years ago.

In FourFourTwo's view, a move for Rabiot seems plausible from United, who are having to spend a lot of money this summer and will want to cut back on transfer fees where they can, with the Frenchman a free agent. The deal, however, would not be cheap.

Adrien Rabiot is a target for Manchester United (Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Rabiot will demand a large signing-on fee to go to United, with plenty of other clubs likely to be in the mix for his signature.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Juventus star is worth €25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been told that the FA Cup semi-final performance against Coventry City will cost him his job, while Roy Keane has slammed his former team for their display.

Nacho of Real Madrid is rumoured, one United target has named the price that clubs will have to pay to buy him, one Monaco star has been linked and decisions have been made over Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho. Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on midfield prodigy, Kobbie Mainoo.