Manchester United manager shortlist revealed, ahead of Erik ten Hag sack: report

Manchester United have stretched the definition of the word ‘shortlist’ by drawing up a ten-man mediumlist of candidates to replace Erik ten Hag. Perhaps his name had some kind of Derren Brown-like subliminal influence on their thinking?

The Mirror list the ten off in a manner that they present as having come directly from the halls of Carrington, rather than just reeling off a list of high-profile names of varying viability.

The (hang on, quick google) decet wanted by starts off with current England manager Gareth Southgate and Bayern Munich’s outgoing Thomas Tuchel, by which we mean he is departing the German giants this summer and not just that he’s really gregarious.

Tuchel is on United's wishlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane and his Real Madrid successor Julen Lopetegui could barely have had more conflicting experiences at the Bernabeu, but nonetheless sit alongside one another on the list.

Likewise, Graham Potter and his successor, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi, are namechecked, as is Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

Rounding out the list are Julian Nagelsmann, despite his having signed a new contract as Germany manager to take him beyond this summer’s Euros; Ruben Amorim, who is being widely tipped to join Liverpool; and Tottenham boss, Ange Postecoglou, with the Mirror describing the idea he might make the move to Old Trafford as ‘almost absurd’.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is on United's shortlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten Hag has been under pressure at Manchester United all season, with his side doing the Dutchman no favours by squandering a three-goal lead to Championship side Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

United eventually prevailed in a penalty shootout after Coventry had a late extra time winner disallowed for offside by VAR, but that they even required that to set up a Manchester derby in the final next month did not reflect well on ten Hag’s capabilities.

More Manchester United stories

That Thomas Tuchel-Manchester United link supposedly has some legs in it, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe has pleaded for patience to put all the pieces together.

Safe to say, Roy Keane was not pleased with what he saw in the FA Cup semi-final...