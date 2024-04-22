Manchester United manager shortlist revealed, ahead of Erik ten Hag sack: report

By Steven Chicken
published

Manchester United have reportedly put together a rather unimaginative not-so-short shortlist of potential Erik ten Hag replacements

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United have stretched the definition of the word ‘shortlist’ by drawing up a ten-man mediumlist of candidates to replace Erik ten Hag. Perhaps his name had some kind of Derren Brown-like subliminal influence on their thinking? 

The Mirror list the ten off in a manner that they present as having come directly from the halls of Carrington, rather than just reeling off a list of high-profile names of varying viability.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.