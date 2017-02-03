Six-year-old to meet Fiorentina idol after ‘accidentally’ drawing him

Chiesa's surname means ‘church’ in Italian, and when little Vittorio was asked by his teacher to draw the religious building, he drew the up-and-coming Fiorentina talent instead.

His father, Dario, put the image on social media and it went viral across Italy. The story came to Fiorentina’s attentions, and the Serie A side have subsequently invited Vittorio and his father to the training ground to meet the Viola squad.

Of course, proud Papa Dario didn't expect such a strong reaction.

"We didn't think all of this would happen," Dario told Violanews. "The teacher asked Vittorio and the other class pupils to write the word ‘church’ in capital letters and then represent it with a design.

“When my son handed over his work to the teacher he said ‘I drew a child who goes to church’.

“When he returned home he told us to the truth that he had in fact drawn Federico Chiesa.”

So there's your lesson, kids: make mistakes at school to achieve your dreams. Or something like that.

