Video: David Villa scores super scissor-kick against college team
David Villa has carved out a fine goalscoring reputation in his 16-year career – and now the Spaniard can add a cracker against a college side in Florida to his list.
Villa, who was voted last season's MLS Most Valuable Player, has been excellent in America's premier soccer divison since arriving in time for New York City FC's inaugural campaign in 2015.
His 41 goals in 63 league appearances have endeared the former Barcelona star to fans at Yankee Stadium, but he's shown no willingness to take his foot off the gas in pre-season – unfortunately so for Jacksonville University.
NYCFC beat the college team 9-0 in their first pre-season friendly of the 2017 campaign on Thursday evening, with Villa scoring twice. One of his goals was slick scissor-kick volley – not bad going for a 35-year-old.
@Guaje7Villa's GOLAZO scissor kick from tonight's #NYCFC match pic.twitter.com/6WhurOyM9Q
— New York City FC (@NYCFC) February 3, 2017
