Skrtel: Liverpool players believe in Balotelli

Balotelli endured another frustrating outing against Hull City on Saturday as missed chances and good saves from visiting goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic helped Steve Bruce's men escape Merseyside with a 0-0 draw.

The Italy striker has scored just once since his move from Milan - against Ludogorets in the UEFA Champions League - leaving Liverpool to count the cost of selling Luis Suarez to Barcelona and Daniel Sturridge's injury issues.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has been bullish in his defence of Balotelli, and Skrtel echoed his manager's sentiments - claiming the striker's colleagues retain confidence that the ex-Manchester City man will come good.

Skrtel said: "He is working hard and showed some good moments. Unfortunately we couldn't score the goal. I feel sorry for him.

"He is working hard in training, he is working hard in the game. He just hasn't got the goals.

"We just believe in him. We will be supporting him and just hope he will start scoring."

Liverpool were prevented from scoring for just the second time this season, but their own clean sheet was their second.

The shut-out was not enough to appease Skrtel, who lamented the fact two points had been dropped.

He added: "It's nice to get a clean sheet but we didn't get the three points, so that's not good enough. We played football for the points. We could have won and it's disappointing.