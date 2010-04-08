Sky Italia challenged over World Cup rights

"Mediaset has started an action before the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris against the missed sale of rights for the digital terrestrial platform," a Mediaset spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"Sky has refused talks to sell the rights," she said.

Sky Italia, News Corp's pay-TV satellite unit in Italy, had no comment.

Sky Italia bought pay-TV rights for Italy to transmit World Cup matches from state broadcaster RAI, which retained rights to transmit key matches from the South Africa tournament for free.

Sky Italia has a request in to the EU Commission to enable it to bid in Italy's last sale of digital terrestrial TV assets and enter a booming market led by Mediaset.

The EU is expected to decide mid-April.

