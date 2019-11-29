‘Slight concerns’ for Hibs ahead of Killie clash

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has reported “one or two slight concerns” ahead of the visit of Kilmarnock.

Ross is hoping the players shake off the knocks they suffered in the midweek win over St Mirren.

Defender Darren McGregor is fit but needs match practice following his abdomen injury while David Gray is due to resume training on Monday following a knee problem.

Scotland centre-back Stuart Findlay is still out through injury for the visitors.

Fellow internationals Eamonn Brophy and Stephen O’Donnell have been nursing injuries this week but both trained on Friday and are in the squad.

Striker Osman Sow made his comeback from an ankle complaint as a late substitute last weekend.

Hibernian provisional squad: Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Slivka, Boyle, Marciano.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Sow, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.