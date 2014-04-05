Slomka delighted with Hamburg win

Heiko Westermann scored an 82nd-minute goal as the Bundesliga strugglers prevailed 2-1 at home to Leverkusen to climb out of the relegation zone.

Hamburg are now one point clear of Nuremberg and the relegation play-off spot after snapping their three-game winless streak.

"It's a great feeling for the lads," Slomka said.

"This win isn't just good for the team, it's good for the city, for the fans. I think everyone deserves it."

Veteran German defender Westermann was the unlikely hero for Hamburg.

The 30-year-old made a timely run into the penalty area before latching onto a Dennis Diekmeier cross with a well-executed volley.

It was Westermann's second goal of the season and a relief for Hamburg, who went into the match with just two league wins since the New Year.

"It's a relief," said Westermann.

"So many emotions in the game. Of course it's a great feeling when you score the winning goal."