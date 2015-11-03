Slutsky: United remain top quality

CSKA Moscow coach Leonid Slutsky believes Manchester United remain fierce opponents despite the overhaul of changes since their last Champions League tie at Old Trafford.

The Moscow outfit drew 3-3 in Manchester in 2009 and the Russia national team boss feels United - now managed by Louis van Gaal - remain a dangerous proposition.

The two teams have recorded identical records in Group B so far this season and Slutsky is prepared for a difficult challenge.

"United are very different to when we faced them [in 2009-10]," he said.

"I can't comment which squad was better but Manchester United will always be Manchester United. It remains a club of top quality.

"There is a big difference in team strategy and tactics but United remain a team of the top level.

"The Champions League is a competition that we are doing our best to try to perform in and trying our best to go through. We are doing our best to perform as well as we can."

He added: "It is obvious United are very good with ball possession and all I can say is we will present a counter-attacking game. They are a team that can score at any time and against any opponent."

CSKA winger Zoran Tosic made five appearances for United during his one-year spell in England and is enthusiastic at the prospect of returning to the club.

"I'm happy to be back. I spent a wonderful year here [between 2009-10]. I am so excited about the game," he said.

"It was a wonderful year for me as I was young and did not have so much experience. It was very important for me because after that I think I became a better player.

"I was disappointed I didn't play so much but I learned a lot as a football player and as a man. We will do our best to get a result."