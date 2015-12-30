Smalling: We are playing for our own futures

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has hit back at reports suggesting he and his team-mates are not playing for manager Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal has endured a difficult second season at United, with the club sitting five points off the top four at the midway point of the 2015-16 Premier League campaign.

United have lost five times in the league, and were knocked out in the Champions League group stages last month.

Smalling, who has played 90 minutes or more in all but two of United's 29 games this season, insists the players are behind Van Gaal, but also said there is more than just the manager's job on the line.

"If anything we are all playing for our own futures as well," the 26-year-old said. "To say we're not playing for the manager is silly."

The England international also believes Van Gaal should not change his approach just because of their poor results.

"He has been himself from day one that we met him to how he is now," Smalling added.

"He is not going to change and that is why he has had a lot of success throughout the years. I can't ever see him changing because he's got a track record."