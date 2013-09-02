Sneijder returns to Netherlands squad

Wijnaldum has withdrawn from the squad to face Estonia and Andorra in FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to an ankle complaint.

And Sneijder has stepped in, marking his first appearance in Louis van Gaal's squad since being dropped and stripped of the international captaincy in June.

Van Gaal also overlooked Sneijder for his squad to face Portugal in August, claiming the Galatasaray playmaker was lacking fitness.

The 29-year-old has made 93 appearances for his country, scoring 25 goals.

He played a pivotal role in taking the Netherlands to the FIFA World Cup final in 2010, with five goals in seven games, although he was unable to help his side to a win in the final, where they lost ot Spain.

Sneijder has played in three league games for Gala this season, finding the net once.