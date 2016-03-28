Snipers to be deployed to boost security at France v Russia

Snipers will be deployed to boost security at Stade de France for Tuesday's international friendly between France and Russia.

Paris was hit by terrorist attacks on November 13 when France were playing Germany at the stadium, with explosions taking place near the ground as part of a string of venues targeted in events that killed 130 people.

Deputy head of the Paris headquarters for public order and road traffic Laurent Simonin confirmed there will be snipers and specialist security teams on sight for France's first match back at Stade de France since the attacks.

"The snipers will be placed around the stadium," Simonin said to BFM-TV.

"Also, an elite unit of the French national police will be on guard during the match and will be available to intervene in the stadium or at the vicinity.

"The security features for the match are similar to what was implemented for all three games of the Six Nations Rugby with simply an extra supplementary security device."