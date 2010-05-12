Snubbed Vieira slams Domenech

The 33-year-old midfielder - who has amassed more than 100 caps for Les Bleus - has made 12 Premier League appearances for Roberto Mancini's side since arriving from Inter Milan in January.

But that proved not enough to convince the unpopular French coach to include him in his 30-man preliminary squad for this summer's global showpiece in South Africa, with Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri missing out.

Although Vieira insisted that he accepted Domenech's decision to omit him from the squad, he criticised the manner in which he learned his fate - live on French television.

"As the national team coach had sporting criterions, I can accept the decision without any problems," Vieira told Canal+ Sport.

"However, I didn't receive any phone call with him for six months. Discovering at the last moment, in front of the TV, that tactlessness, lack of class, is what affected me the most.

"But that won't erase all the beautiful years I spent in blue. Will I finish my career? No. I am sure I won't stop my footballing career."

