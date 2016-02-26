Socceroos add Greece friendly in Melbourne

Melbourne will host the second of two international friendlies between Australia and Greece in June, with the first to be played in Sydney.

The Socceroos announced on Tuesday they would be facing the 2004 European champions for the first time in a decade, with ANZ Stadium revealed as the venue for the opening game.

The second game will take place at Melbourne's Etihad Stadium three days later on June 7.

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou, who was born in Greece before moving to Australia aged five, said it will be a special occasion for him.

"This is going to be a very special match for a variety of reasons," Postecoglou said.

"From a football perspective Greece will give us a great test over the two matches and obviously there is some personal significance for me.

"I am very proud of my heritage and it will be a proud moment to coach the Socceroos against the country of my birth in front of my family and friends in Melbourne, where my parents settled to give us a wonderful life."

Australia and Greece last played in Melbourne in 2006, with the hosts winning 1-0 in front of 95,000 fans at the MCG.